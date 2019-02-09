CONFIRMED: When is Palace Cinemas Byron Bay opening?

FILM: Joaquim Phoenix and John C. Reily in the film The Brothers Sisters, one of the first films confirmed to be screened at the new Palace Cinemas Byron Bay as par of the Alliance Francaise French Film Festival 2019.

THE long absence of Palace Cinemas Byron Bay left a gaping hole in the cultural and entertainment life of the community, and a void in the lives of the 15 people who worked there.

The last screening was at 9pm on Australia Day 2016, and it was meant to re-open a year later, and the more the community waited, the question was in everyone's mind:

When is Palace Cinemas re-opening in Byron Bay?

BUILDING: An artist's impression of the future Palace Cinemas at Mercato Byron Bay.

According to Palace CEO Benjamin Zeccola, it will re-open in April.

The exact date is still to be confirmed, given the amount of work required for such a venue to be in pristine condition and ready to operate.

"Imagine your best movie-going experience, that's what we will be offering Byron Bay patrons" Mr. Zeccola said.

"Cinema goers will enjoy state of the art digital sound and projection technology, exceptional programming and luxurious seats, made all the more enjoyable with an Aperol Spritz, your favourite local beer or delicious grape variety from our carefully curated wine list, and the renowned Palace emphasis on first class customer service."

The good news is that the venue will increase its number of cinema rooms from the previous three to nine.

Mr Zeccola said more cinemas will mean, in addition to mainstream entertainment, there will be more scope to screen independent and art house films as well as alternate content of theatre, opera, art and music presentations.

"And of course, Palace Byron Bay will continue to screen its very popular program of international film festivals, with the always popular Alliance French Film Festival screening in April. This will be followed throughout the year with outstanding cinema from Spain, Scandinavia, Italy, Germany and Great Britain," the executive added.

Located on the top floor of the brand new Mercato Centre on Jonson Street, the cinema will provide patrons with many options to socialise, with the stylish Balcony Bar also offering Stone & Wood and other boutique Australian beers, plus a select range of Australian and international wines and classic cocktails.

The bar will include traditional cinema confectionery as well as the Palace handmade choc tops, gourmet olive oil popcorn and fresh barista made Lavazza coffee.

Mr. Zeccolasaid car parking will be available on site, with over 300 spaces and free validated parking for cinema customers.