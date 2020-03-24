Diners test positive to virus after exclusive Noosa function

THIRTY guests and front of house staff who were at 50th birthday party at the swanky Sails restaurant in Noosa's Hastings Street are understood to have been tested for coronavirus.

As of lunch time on Sunday, March 22, there was only one case of a positive test result confirmed, but it is believed the number could be as high as 15.

A spokesman for Sails Restaurant confirmed that, while the source of the infection has not been confirmed, a number of people, who attended the restaurant for the party on Saturday, March 14 have since tested positive COVID-19.

"Sails Restaurant respects the privacy of its customers and staff and is observing all current government restrictions on restaurant and cafe trading and the direction of health authorities regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)," they said.

"Sails was recently informed that a number of people, who had previously visited Noosa, and whose trip included visiting multiple locations and businesses, attended an exclusive-hire, private function at the restaurant in mid-March, have since tested positive COVID-19," they said.

"While the source of the infection has not been confirmed, as a precautionary measure, Sails immediately implemented all Queensland Health protocols and notified staff with direct exposure to guests."

"While the function was not open to the general public, Queensland Health recommends that anyone who attended the private function consult a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms."

"Sails remains committed to the health and wellbeing of its customers and staff and will continue to follow all relevant authorities' guidelines."

"Along with our fellow hospitality businesses, Sails looks forward to welcoming customers back to the restaurant in the near future."

A staff member, who did not wish to be named, said the floor staff who had been in contact with guests had been isolated, but claimed kitchen staff had not.

Sails Restaurant is temporarily closed from Monday, March 23 and have advised will open for takeaway coffee in early April.

Warwick residents Peter and Michelle Wright confirmed they were at the party on Saturday, March 14 and Peter has tested positive to COVID-19.

The couple said they completely self-isolated after their first contact with Queensland Health, with Peter on one side of the house and Michelle on the other.

"I just can't believe it," Michelle said.

Peter describes his symptoms as very mild, much like the common cold.

"If I wasn't contacted, it wouldn't have crossed my mind that it could be coronavirus," Peter said.

"There was a bit of a sniffily nose and a headache one morning, but I took two panadol and that was it."