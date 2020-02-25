Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
A 57-year-old woman is currently being treated for coronavirus at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Health

Confirmed: Deadly virus reaches Coast

Ashley Carter
25th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman has been admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Queensland Health this morning confirmed the woman was in a stable condition and was isolated after she was admitted yesterday.

"The woman was part of the evacuation group at the facility at Howard Springs, outside of Darwin, who returned to Australia from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan," the spokesperson said.

The woman was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after her diagnoses of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2500 people.

The Queensland Health spokesperson assured the community that whether it was measles, influenza or coronavirus, the state's hospitals had strong measures in place to stop the spread.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital continues to operate as normal.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coronavirus health queensland health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coral bleaching could hit Byron/NSW reefs next

        premium_icon Coral bleaching could hit Byron/NSW reefs next

        News DIRECTOR of SCU’s Marine Ecology Research Centre said the current threat to the Great Barrier Reef extends to local ones.

        WATER OUTAGE: Residents to refrain from using tap water

        WATER OUTAGE: Residents to refrain from using tap water

        News AN UNPLANNED water outage is affecting some Skennars Head and Lennox Head...

        ’We are suffering because of tourism’

        premium_icon ’We are suffering because of tourism’

        Council News Tough new rules will be considered for the region’s short term holiday letting...

        Footy codes to battle it out on top of Coolangatta high rise

        premium_icon Footy codes to battle it out on top of Coolangatta high rise

        News WHO will take the big leap in this fundraising abseiling challenge? The soccer...