CONFIRMED: Byron Palace Cinemas opening date revealed

PALACE Cinemas Byron Bay will re-open on Thursday, April 4.

Tickets for all films screening during the opening week will be available online from March 14 at palacecinemas.com.au.

The cinema will launch with a special event: opening day will offer music fans of all ages the chance to see Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration.

Filmed over two nights, an incredible array of singers and musicians came together to honour one of the world's most remarkable artists, Joni Mitchell, on her 75th birthday, culminating in all the stars performing Big Yellow Taxi and presenting a birthday cake to Joni on stage.

The first week of cinema viewing will offer dramas such as the multi-Oscar nominee Cold War (2018); Rupert Everett's biopic on Oscar Wilde The Happy Prince (2018); Nicole Kidman's latest crime drama Destroyer (2018), and perennial favourite Bill Nighy in the elegant, offbeat British comedy-drama Sometimes Always Never (2018).

Hotel Mumbai (2018) and Academy-winner for Best Picture, Green Book (2018), round out the drama category. And that's just in the first week.

Previews of the drama Aftermath, starring Keira Knightley and Australian actor Jason Clarke on April 5, 6 and 7 will add an extra level of excitement to opening week.

Children and families will be able to enjoy director Tim Burton's grand live-action film Dumbo, the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.

Appealing to kids of all ages is The Lego 2 Movie , and in Shazam, streetwise 14-year-old Billy Batson magically transforms into adult superhero Shazam to battle the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Palace Cinemas' popular program of international film festivals kicks off the year with the 30th Alliance Française French Film Festival screening from April 24 to May 8, offering a diverse selection of Gallic charm, drama, comedy and romance.

The venue has increased the number of cinema rooms from the previous three to nine.

Palace CEO Benjamin Zeccola was happy to confirm the opening date.

"Imagine your best movie-going experience - that's what we will be offering Byron Bay patrons" he said.

"From day one, cinema lovers will be offered an extraordinarily diverse range of films, enhanced by state of the art digital sound and projection technology and enjoyed from the comfort of luxurious handcrafted seats."

Located on the top floor of the new Mercato Centre on Jonson Street, in the heart of Byron Bay, the cinema will provide patrons with many options to socialise and enjoy a pre or post movie drink, with the stylish Balcony Bar offering Stone & Wood and other craft beers and a select range of Australian and international wines and classic cocktails.

"We're excited to be unveiling Byron Bay's spectacular new cinema soon" Zeccola said .

"This is cinema re-imagined."

Car parking will be available on site, with over 300 spaces and free validated parking for cinema customers.