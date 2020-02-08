CONFIRMED: Big W HQ announces verdict on Northern Rivers stores

HERE TO STAY: A Big W spokesman has confirmed our two local stores will stay open. Photo: Rob Wright

HERE TO STAY: A Big W spokesman has confirmed our two local stores will stay open. Photo: Rob Wright

IN APRIL last year, Woolworths Group announced they intended to close up to 30 Big W stores and two distribution centres over three years.

While three stores closed in New South Wales last year, many worried regional towns would be next.

However, a spokesman for Big W confirmed to The Northern Star the retail giant’s stores in Lismore and Ballina are not going anywhere.

“The purpose of the Big W’s store review that was announced in April 2019, was to build a strong, profitable and more sustainable store and distribution centre network that reflects our customers’ needs and the rapidly changing retail environment.

“Since our closure of the three stores in NSW in July, we have made no further store closure announcements to date.

“We understand the announcement, without confirmation of specific stores, will create some uncertainty for our teams and the communities in which we operate, particularly in regional areas.

“In the interim, all Big W stores will continue to trade as normal.”

The spokesman for Big W stated that on average, each store employs up to 90 people each.

With more than 22,000 employees nation wide, the fall out of the retail chain closures could be big.