Confidential study into Lismore's flooded housing

FLOOD STUDY: SCU researchers are inviting Lismore residents whose homes were impacted by the March flood to participate in a confidential study to help with future planning. Marc Stapelberg

TWO Southern Cross University researchers are calling for Lismore residents living in the flood zone to share their housing experiences.

SCU researchers Dr Sandy Darab and Dr Yvonne Hartman whose recent report on housing options for senior women in the Northern Rivers, are now turning their attention to people whose homes were impacted by the March floods.

In a social media post, Dr Darab said the pair are seeking to interview people who live in the flood zone in Lismore in regard to their experience in the April flood, particularly with respect to their housing.

Dr Darab said the study would be confidential so people would comfortable to share their experiences.

"We believe your personal experiences and recommendations are very valuable and should be considered in relation to housing in future flood planning," she said.

"We believe those people are best placed to provide insight into the problems experienced, and should have input into future flood planning," she said.

Dr Hartman said they have received a small grant to do the study and they plan to present a report to Council as an outcome of their study.

"This study is qualitative with a small sample so may complement other surveys currently under way and provide a human face to this major event," she said.

"To hear the comments of those affected and hear their suggestions and will be extremely useful as the people who experienced the devestation are best placed to say what worked and what didn't."

Interested residents can contact Dr Darab on 02 6620 3028 or Dr Hartman on 02 6620 3043 for more information.