Conducting your own orchestra in cyber space

IMAGINE 'virtually' conducting the Australian Chamber Orchestra's virtuoso musicians.

ACO Virtual, the Australian Chamber Orchestra's ground-breaking virtual orchestra installation will be installed and available for members of the public to experience at NORPA at Lismore City Hall from June 8-24.

ACO Virtual is an interactive, immersive experience featuring sublime music by Bach, Grieg, Roger Smalley and Astor Piazolla played by the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

It was created by filming ACO members against green-screens, capturing audio and video for each individual. To experience ACO Virtual you stand in amongst these projections and choose how you want to hear and see them play.

You can highlight one particular musician, hear a section, or experience the whole band. You can see how the parts fit together by viewing the score streaming below each musician's projection You can even bring your own instrument and play along.

When the installation is at NORPA, the Northern Rivers Conservatorium Chamber Strings will perform with ACO Virtual in a free concert on Saturday, June 24 at 2pm.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium is offering workshops for groups and schools that include a 20 minute interactive tour of the ACO Virtual orchestra installation followed by a 40 minute workshop with NRC tutor Mark Bromley. Contact the NORPA Box Office for more information about the workshops.

norpa.org.au or 1300 066 772