Condom research at North Coast festival a winner

CONDOM usage amongst festival goers has garnered an award for medical students undertaking clinical placements coordinated by the University Centre for Rural Health North Coast (UCRH).

The five University of Western Sydney students who conducted the 2016 study have since graduated and gone on to become doctors.

Drs Daniel Brieger, Sukhita De Silva, Karina Hall, Benjamin Pfister and Daniel Youlden were the recipients of this year's Health Specialist Medical Award.

They were undergoing a series of UCRH-coordinated clinical placements on the Northern Rivers.

They conducted a face-to-face survey of people aged 18-29 years attending a North Coast music festival.

The results showed that while most felt confident about their condom usage a significant number had in fact used condoms inconsistently or incorrectly, resulting in high rates of condom failures during intercourse.

It also found only 18% of respondents always used condoms during sex in the past 12 months.