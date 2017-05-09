22°
News

Condom research at North Coast festival a winner

9th May 2017 6:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CONDOM usage amongst festival goers has garnered an award for medical students undertaking clinical placements coordinated by the University Centre for Rural Health North Coast (UCRH).

The five University of Western Sydney students who conducted the 2016 study have since graduated and gone on to become doctors.

Drs Daniel Brieger, Sukhita De Silva, Karina Hall, Benjamin Pfister and Daniel Youlden were the recipients of this year's Health Specialist Medical Award.

They were undergoing a series of UCRH-coordinated clinical placements on the Northern Rivers.

They conducted a face-to-face survey of people aged 18-29 years attending a North Coast music festival.

 

The results showed that while most felt confident about their condom usage a significant number had in fact used condoms inconsistently or incorrectly, resulting in high rates of condom failures during intercourse.

It also found only 18% of respondents always used condoms during sex in the past 12 months.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers education northern rivers health

Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

EVICTION has been spared for a North Lismore community art gallery after the owner of the building backflipped on a decision to kick the organisation out.

WATCH: Marine conservation activists vs shark net contractor

Incident between activists and contractor caught on camera

Woman spat at, tried to bite policemen

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

She had allegedly called them to the house for help

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

Local Partners

Round Oz Ride donates to Lismore flood appeal

A GOLD coin donation for viewers to see the recent showings of Round Oz Ride raised money for Lismore flood appeal

Mysterious artwork discovered in Lismore post-flood

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson with the mural was uncovered on the back wall of the shop.

Secret artwork unveiled as a result of flood water

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

FUN IN THE SUN: Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

COFEEEEEEE!: Ron the Cofee Man is a regular fixture at Northern Rivers markets with his signature call, delicious coffee and food delicacies.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten great things to do this week

GANJA FAERY: The Mardigrass makes its way up the main street with Ganja Queen Jaz Who in 2013.

From the green to the screen

Splendour VIP passes raise massive sum for flood relief

50 Flood Relief Gold Passes were auctioned last week online to help three Northern Rivers areas

Eviction backflip for Lismore art gallery

Founder of the Serpentine Community Gallery Corinne Batt-Bawden, is grateful the gallery can stay put in Bridge St after an eviction scare two weeks ago left them looking for a new home.

Serpentine Community Gallery to stay put ... for now

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

We rise above the flood this Friday

Gyan's crowdfunding campaign for This Girl's In Love ends Sunday PHOTO: Simon Greaves

Benefit concert already raised $40,000

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... $4,600,000 to...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

This property offers &quot;The BEST of BOTH WORLDS&quot;!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 $3,300,000 to...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

$12 million for housing to help after flood

North Lismore after the 2017 Lismore Floods.

Time to address address longer term housing needs of the community

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Epiq land release in Lennox Head

Epiq land release at Lennox Head.

The last land release sold out in 24 hours

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!