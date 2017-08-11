27°
'Everyday is different' for rescue cops

Claudia Jambor
| 11th Aug 2017 2:30 PM
The officers getting ready to be inserted into a concrete mixer for one of the scenarios.
The officers getting ready to be inserted into a concrete mixer for one of the scenarios. Richmond Local Area Command

BEING launched to the most terrifying rescue situations is what Lismore's Amanda Vidler does for a living.

From car crashes to becoming trapped in an industrial accident, Leading Senior Constable Vidler and her specialist team would be on scene and to the rescue.

The Holcim Concrete became the playground for the eight-officer squad on Wednesday as they practised their skills in industrial-focused emergencies.

The Lismore Police Rescue squad attended Holcim Concrete plant to conduct an intensive training day on Wednesday, August 9.
The team were put through their paces, being inserted into concrete mixers and other tricky situations as well as talking with management about areas where a rescue could eventuate.

As the coordinator of the Lismore police rescue squad, Leading Sen Con Vidler said the crew conducted training in different locations around Lismore every few months.

"We wanted to work within the community where we live and work and start running some scenarios," she said.

A church bell tower was one of the more unique locations Leading Sen Con Vidler recalled her team had rolled out a mock rescue.

The next training day was hoped to be at the Lismore Base Helipad, where the training may be a collaboration with other emergency service workers.

 

In her nine years as a police rescue officer, Leading Sen Con Vidler said "everyday is different".

"I definitely love the search and rescue, it's something you have to love," she said.

The fast-paced nature and thrill of the job proved trying at times for the local officer.

"Not every job is great, you do see some horrific stuff and it can be very stressful and mentally challenging."

