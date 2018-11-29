Menu
TOO MUCH: A Gympie man found too much grog got him into strife with the law.
TOO MUCH: A Gympie man found too much grog got him into strife with the law.
Concrete 1, 'drunken fool' 0: Gympie court told

29th Nov 2018 1:01 AM
THE concrete suffered no damage when a Gympie man repeatedly bashed his head against it on July 24, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

But Gympie man Andrew Robert Allison had to be taken to hospital after the incident, which tool place in Goondiwindi, the court was told.

Allison 40, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance and to assaulting a police officer by making a threatening gesture, the court was told.

"Asked for his side of the story, Allison said: "What can I say? I was a drunken fool."

"For the past three months I have had the support of my AA group and secure employment," he said.

"I hasve to be more mature and responsible.

"I sincerely apologise to the court for my actions and it will never happen again," he said.

Noting Allison's "genuine remorse for your actions," magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $300 but ordered that no conviction be recorded.

