Concert to raise money, lift spirits after devastating flood

Lismore CBD was flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.

A LISMORE Flood Appeal Concert will be held at Oakes Oval on Saturday, April 29, Lismore City Council has announced.

As well as raising funds for the Lismore Flood Appeal, the concert will also give people a chance to come together as a community to have some fun after the trauma of the recent natural disaster.

"We will have music, food, kids' activities and fireworks," Lismore Flood Appeal Steering Committee co-chair Councillor Eddie Lloyd said.

"This is a chance to celebrate the fact we have survived and we are determined to rebuild a stronger and even more vibrant Lismore.

"After so much stress and trauma it is important for us to share our collective experience."

Further details of the Lismore Flood Appeal Concert will be released in coming weeks.

Lismore City Council is seeking support from any businesses and organisations in assisting to host the event. Interested parties should contact Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe on mitch.lowe@lismore.nsw.gov.au.

There are a number of ways people and organisations can contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

WEBSITE

Donate at www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal

BANK DEPOSIT

Deposit directly into the Lismore Flood Appeal account:

Lismore City Council Flood Appeal Account

BSB: 062-565

Account Number: 10864633

IN PERSON

Over the counter at the Lismore City Council Chambers, 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.