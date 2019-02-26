Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carmel Mann, 25, has been reported as missing. She was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon.
Carmel Mann, 25, has been reported as missing. She was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon.
Crime

Woman missing for more than 24hrs

by KEAGAN ELDER
26th Feb 2019 1:48 PM

POLICE hold concerns for a woman reported missing from Condon.

Carmel Mann, 25, was last seen at Kookaburra Court in Condon at 8.30am on Monday.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition and requires medication.

Ms Mann is indigenous, about 150cm tall with black hair and brown eyes.

People are urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1300 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au if they have any information on Ms Mannas location.

editors picks missing woman townsville

Top Stories

    GM calls $6.1 deficit a 'failure' of management, governance

    premium_icon GM calls $6.1 deficit a 'failure' of management, governance

    News THE Local Government Office have chosen not to move the council into administration.

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel

    Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    premium_icon Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    Health Minister's letter saw concerns referred to health watchdogs

    Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    premium_icon Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    Crime Bonalbo woman remains behind bars after allegedly lighting fire