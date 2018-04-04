Concerns over lewd hotspot

CONCERN: The picnic shelter near Tom Beatson Outlook allows people to engage in sexual activity while watching who is coming through the grates on the walls.

A QUIET street which has become a hotspot for gay sex has prompted police to investigate as neighbours fear for the safety of their children.

Razorback in Tweed Heads is listed on several gay "cruising" websites as a place where men can meet other men for sex.

According to one resident, around 30 men regularly meet at the public toilets on Razorback Rd, where they have sex in either the public toilets or a picnic shelter up the road on Razorback.

The picnic shelter is designed in such a way that those inside can remain hidden as they watch who is coming towards them from 100 metres away.

One resident who chose to remain unnamed, said the sexualised nature of the area was well known by those living there.

He said it was now impossible to take his children up to the park for fear of what they might see.

"We see it every day, the openness of the sex that goes on up there, the creepiness, the aggravated sexualised behaviour, I've got kids and I obviously want it to stop," he said.

He said the stream of men heading towards the public toilets was "constant", with different unknown cars parked in the area every "one to two hours" as they wait to meet each other.

"It's just ridiculous, it's all the time, if you came up here and there was no one waiting, I'd be surprised, it's just a daily occurrence," he said.

The public toilets on Razorback Road. Scott Davis

He said on one occasion, a man wearing just a hat had walked through his garden masturbating.

On another occasion, an elderly neighbour caught two men having sex in the shelter while walking her dog.

The two men didn't stop.

Another taxi driver using the toilets was allegedly grabbed by the crotch and asked for sex, while the proposition of a 15-year-old boy by a man in his 50s is what led one resident to contact police.

"When I heard about the kid, I knew something had to be done, I've got kids and don't want this to be a hotspot for this kind of behaviour," he said.

Detective chief inspector of Tweed Police Brendon Cullen said police were concerned with the "lewd behaviour" that occurs on Razorback.

"It seems to be a kind of meeting point for people engaged in lewd behaviour and we are patrolling it regularly and will take a zero tolerance approach to people engaged in lewd behaviour up there," he said.

"There have been reports to us and we've been proactive in patrolling the area to make that area is a safe place, we don't want these type of people engaging in this behaviour in that area or any other type of area, my advice to them is to do it in their own home."

Tweed Council recreation services co-ordinator Matt McCann said council had been made aware of the issue and would contact police to "get a better understanding of how Council can assist in better managing the situation."