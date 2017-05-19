Concerns for welfare of missing veteran

Jedidiah Saunders, also known as Jed, aged 31, has been reported missing.

UPDATE 9.30am: POLICE have appealed for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Far North Coast.

Jedidiah Saunders, also known as Jed, aged 31, was reported missing after he failed to return to an address on Lancaster Place, South Evans Head, on Thursday.

He has not been heard from since and his family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command have conducted an extensive search of the area; however, there has been no sign of him.

Jed is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 180cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a white 1982-model Volvo sedan with an unknown registration.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or that sights Jed, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Jed Saunders has gone missing from the Northern Rivers, reports his friend Kev Hartley.

FRIDAY 8.45am: THERE are concerns for the welfare of a missing man on the Northern Rivers.

"Today one of my best friends from school and in defence went missing in the Northern Rivers Area of NSW," Pixelface Kev Hartley said last night in a Facebook post which has since been shared over 4000 times.

"His name is Jed Saunders, and he was last seen in a old volvo sedan around the Greater Lismore area.

"Jed is a tall, 30 year old, caucasian male with dark red/brown hair and beard.

Jed Saunders has gone missing, reports his friend Pixelface Kev Hartley.

"He is an East Timor and Afghanistan veteran, and recently has fallen on dark times.

"I have been talking to him over the last couple of days about seeking help and support, however he has cut all communication with friends and family as of yesterday.

"The local police, SES, along with friends and family are currently still searching for him as we have serious concerns for his welfare."

If anyone has any information on my mate or his vehicle please contact the police