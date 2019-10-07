Concerns for safety of missing 60-year-old man
POLICE are calling on the public to assist them to find a missing person on the Northern Rivers.
Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Susie Johnston said they had concerns over the safety and whereabouts of David Allen.
"Mr Allen, 60, was last seen around 9am in Tucki Tucki area," she said.
"He is wearing grey shorts, grey and pink polo shirt with blue flannelette shirt and driving a silver Mitsubishi Pajero with a silver bull-bar, the registration PUB341."
Chief Insp Johnson said Mr Allen has an acquired brain injury and there are concerns for his safety.
"If sighted please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000," she said.