Concerns for safety of missing 60-year-old man

POLICE are calling on the public to assist them to find a missing person on the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Susie Johnston said they had concerns over the safety and whereabouts of David Allen.

"Mr Allen, 60, was last seen around 9am in Tucki Tucki area," she said.

MISSING MAN: Police ask the public to let them know if they spot missing man David Allen who was last seen in Tucki Tucki early on Monday morning. Supplied

"He is wearing grey shorts, grey and pink polo shirt with blue flannelette shirt and driving a silver Mitsubishi Pajero with a silver bull-bar, the registration PUB341."

Chief Insp Johnson said Mr Allen has an acquired brain injury and there are concerns for his safety.

"If sighted please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000," she said.