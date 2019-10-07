Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Concerns for safety of missing 60-year-old man

Alison Paterson
by
7th Oct 2019 1:15 PM

POLICE are calling on the public to assist them to find a missing person on the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Susie Johnston said they had concerns over the safety and whereabouts of David Allen.

"Mr Allen, 60, was last seen around 9am in Tucki Tucki area," she said.

MISSING MAN: Police ask the public to let them know if they spot missing man David Allen who was last seen in Tucki Tucki early on Monday morning.
MISSING MAN: Police ask the public to let them know if they spot missing man David Allen who was last seen in Tucki Tucki early on Monday morning. Supplied

"He is wearing grey shorts, grey and pink polo shirt with blue flannelette shirt and driving a silver Mitsubishi Pajero with a silver bull-bar, the registration PUB341."

Chief Insp Johnson said Mr Allen has an acquired brain injury and there are concerns for his safety.

"If sighted please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000," she said.

lismore mising person police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MAJOR DELAYS: 10km traffic queues on Pacific Highway

    MAJOR DELAYS: 10km traffic queues on Pacific Highway

    News ALLOW plenty of extra time if you're travelling on the Pacific Highway today.

    • 7th Oct 2019 12:25 PM
    6 things you need to know on this public holiday

    premium_icon 6 things you need to know on this public holiday

    News Where can you get a coffee in Lismore? Are the pools open?

    PHOTOS: Did we catch you at the soccer?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we catch you at the soccer?

    Soccer About 42 teams competed in the al Oceania Cup on the weekend

    Two men found unconscious in car at popular beach

    premium_icon Two men found unconscious in car at popular beach

    Crime The men are in serious and critical conditions in hospital

    • 7th Oct 2019 12:32 PM