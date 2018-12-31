Concerning spike in mental health, suicide incidents

POLICE on the Northern Rivers are calling for people to check on each other, after a number of mental health-related issues in recent weeks.

Tweed Byron Police District Sergeant, Jackie Lilley, said people who were struggling should contact accredited agencies for support during difficult times.

"Over the past few weeks police have been called to a number of mental health and suicide incidents," she said.

Sgt Lilley said Lifeline had some useful information, which she included in a statement from the Tweed Byron Police District: "A crisis is someone's personal reaction to an event or experience in their life they find hard to cope with.

"People may experience crisis as a result of many events. These can include, but are not limited to:

Relationship breakdown or difficulties

Loss (of a loved one, job, home)

Physical health issues

Caring for another

Violence and trauma

Pressures from work or study

An accident

A natural disaster

The onset of mental health issues.

"A crisis is a very individual reaction to an event or experience. One person may be extremely affected by an event, while someone else experiencing the same event may experience little or no negative effects."

Lifeline advice:

1. Talk to someone you trust - often talking through your experience with someone you trust goes a long way to reducing your anxiety and can help you to gain some perspective moving forward. If you don't feel comfortable talking to a loved one, visit your GP or contact a crisis line like Lifeline

2. Look after your safety - Put your safety first. If you are in an unsafe situation, try to remove yourself or reach out to someone who can help you stay safe. If you are thinking about suicide, seek help immediately by calling 13 11 14.

3. Recognise your strengths - your skills and abilities can help you cope under pressure. If you are having trouble identifying your strengths, ask a loved one to help you list some strengths that will help you in your current circumstances.

4. Get help - manage your crisis through counselling, medical attention, self-help programs or support networks. You might need to try a number of options depending on your individual circumstances - it's important to keep trying. Sometimes a crisis is a sign of a longer-term issue. It's important to get help for problems such as mental health issues or financial difficulties.

5. Make a plan - it can help reduce stress and give positive goals to work towards. For example if you are having financial problems it can help to create a budget.

6. Take care of yourself - by eating healthily, exercising, and sleeping. Give yourself time out from your situation if possible - do things you enjoy. Avoid alcohol and drugs, as they numb feelings and make it harder to cope in the long run.

Seek help: