CONCERN: Nearly 6,000 deaths through suicide

Lifeline is looking for more crisis support volunteers.

Lifeline is looking for more crisis support volunteers. Peter Holt

A RECORD number of suicides in the past couple of years has left support group Lifeline taking stock of the scale of the challenge to stop unnecessary deaths.

In 2015 the number of suicides hit a record with 3027 recorded deaths.

In 2016 there was a small decrease but the number of deaths by suicide is still a very challenging statistic.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data released in September 2017 showed that 2866 people took their own lives in 2016.

Lifeline on the Northern Rivers is taking action locally where they are determined to answer even more crisis calls in 2018.

Current Lismore-based volunteers answered almost 21,000 calls in 2017 but they intend to make an even more impressive contribution in 2018 by adding volunteer numbers at times where the need for extra resourcing is greatest - early mornings, evenings and weekends.

As part of that project Lifeline are now actively recruiting volunteer crisis supporters to work on the 13 11 14 crisis line at those high demand times.

Currently they have about 75 active crisis support volunteers working out of Lismore and are looking to add about 15 more volunteers to that number in early 2018.

What Lifeline offers

Lifeline offers a life-saving and life-changing alternative. It is always there for those confronting crisis and suicide, but also for those who trust them with their ongoing and often complex problems.

There are never any hoops to jump through or barriers to receiving help or judgements made - they provide a confidential and caring service and are only a phone call or online chat away.

With Lifeline centres, staff and volunteers based in every state and territory across the country, they have a strong relationship with the community and therefore receive more calls than all other Australian helplines combined.

Training includes a significant element of on-line eLearning reinforced by 8 x 4 hour classroom-based sessions and four days of experiential modules. This leads to a closely supervised and supported workplace training program which prepares the volunteer for acceptance as a probationary crisis support volunteer.

The next Crisis Support Worker Training course will run from Tuesday, March 20 2018.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 2 2018.

To receive a detailed information pack about the training email lifeline@lis.net.au or call Lifeline on 6622 4133