Concern for missing woman's safety

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate missing person Jessica Burgess, 31, last seen in the Tweed Heads area on January 14 wearing a long cream dress.

Jessica is well known to the Byron Bay area, however police can not confirm if she has made her way from Tweed Heads to Byron Bay at this time.

Police and family members have concerns for Jessica's safety.

If anyone sees Jessica call Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Byron Bay Police on 0266859499.

Police report E70575154 relates.

The images below are about 12 months old and her appearance may have changed some.