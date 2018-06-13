Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for missing girl Dahri Cranston.
Police are searching for missing girl Dahri Cranston. Henderson, David John
Critical Alert

Concern for girl missing for three weeks

13th Jun 2018 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

POLICE have concerns for the whereabouts of 15-year-old Dahri Cranston, who has been missing from Lismore since May 20.

The matter was reported to police on the June 1.

Dahri is 150-160cm tall and described as Aboriginal in appearance.

Dahri may be staying with other people in the Tweed Heads area. Dahri is not in any sort of trouble, but police and her loved ones do have concerns for her welfare.

If you know where Dahri is please contact your local police station straight away.

Dahri if you read this can you please attend your nearest police station, or call police so they can come and speak to you.. Police reference is C70046951

editors picks missing person nsw police tweed heads
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man lost in river allegedly fell in after being assaulted

    premium_icon Man lost in river allegedly fell in after being assaulted

    Breaking A MAN will face court today after the alleged assault at the Richmond River in Woodburn last night.

    • 13th Jun 2018 9:14 AM
    Crime scene set up on riverbank as search continues

    premium_icon Crime scene set up on riverbank as search continues

    Breaking Forensic services join the operation

    How you can keep tabs on great digital deal

    How you can keep tabs on great digital deal

    News Samsung tablet sweetens the deal

    Local Partners