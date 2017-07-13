Computers, car, stolen during heist at family home

POLICE have called on the public to look out for a stolen, blue Ford Explorer that was taken during a brazen late night robbery at a family home.

A mother and child woke up to the shock discovery yesterday morning that hundreds of dollars in electrical equipment and a dirt bike had also stolen during the heist.

It is understood by police the assailants broke into the Larnook residence on Martin Rd near Nimbin between 11.30pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday.

Residents who have sighted the car, which has the registration CL-18-HT, are urged to call police.

Officers at the scene located items ditched by the offenders that will be examined for forensic testing in a bid to identify the culprits.

If anyone has seen the blue car or has any information about this incident call Crime Stoppers, 1300 333 000.