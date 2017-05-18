Computer shop and internet cafe to reopen after floods

LISMORE Computer Solutions and the Bush Telegraph internet cafe will reopen on Monday, May 22.

ANOTHER Lismore small business has announced plans to reopen following the floods after spending the last six weeks rebuilding.

Lismore Computer Solutions and the Bush Telegraph internet cafe on Molesworth St will reopen on Monday.

Business owner Paul Morgan said getting the business operational again had been a big task.

"We basically lost everything and had to rebuild from scratch,” Mr Morgan said.

In what is becoming an all-too-common story, the business was insured - but not for floods.

Mr Morgan estimated the damage bill at between $70,000 to $100,000.

Fortunately, he was pre-approved for a Federal Government disaster assistant business grant of $15,000 (the maximum), and armed with that was able to secure finance to partially replace his stock to begin trading again. (Under the Category C disaster assistance grants, businesses must spend the money first before they are reimbursed).

His landlord also repaired a wall at the back of the store and funded the repainting of the premises.

"It's been helpful,” Mr Morgan said.

Mr Morgan said he was looking forward to reopening again and hoped that Lismore would return to its former self within in the next two months.