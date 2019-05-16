Comprehensive list of where you can vote in Page

DO YOU know where you are voting on Saturday? Here are 83 locations you can vote in the seat of Page.

If you will be interstate on Saturday, go to the Australian Electoral Commission website to find where you can vote for the seat of Page.

Polling booths are open on Saturday May 18 from 8am to 6pm (local time), and are located at the following locations:

* booths that have no wheelchair access - note, some locations offer assisted access

Lismore City Hall

Lismore St Paul's Memorial Hall

Lismore Trinity Catholic College

Alstonville High School

Bentley Hall

Bexhill Public School

Bonalbo and District Community Centre

Broadwater-Rileys Hill Community Centre

Caniaba Public School

Casino Community and Cultural Centre

Casino High School

Casino West Public School

Casino St Michael's Centre *

Cawongla Playhouse

Chatsworth Island Hall *

Clunes Public School

Copmanhurst and District War Memorial Hall

Coraki Public School

Coramba Public School

Corindi Public School

Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall

Cowper Public School

Dundurrabin Public School

Dunoon Public School

Eltham Public School

Evans River K-12 School

Fairy Hill public Hall

Glenreagh School of Arts

Goolmangar Hall

Goonellebah Community Centre

Goonellabah Public School *

Clarence Village Community Room

Grafton Community Centre

Grafton high School

Gulmarrad Public School

Harwood Island Public School *

Iluka Community Hall

Jiggi Public School

Junction Hill Playgroup

Karangi Public School

Korora Public School

Kyogle High School

Kyogle Memorial Institute

Lawrence Public School

Lismore High School *

Lismore Heights Public School *

Lowanna Public School

Maclean, 231 River Street

McKees Hill, Clovass-McKees Hill Memorial Hall

McLeans Ridges Hall

Meerschaum Vale Hall *

Modanville Public School

Modanville Public School

Moonee Beach, Moonee Market Shopping Centre

Mullaway Public School

Nana Glen Community Hall

Nimbin Central School

North Lismore, The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus

Palmers Island Public School

Rappville Community Hall

Red Rock Multi Use Centre

Rosebank Public School *

Rous Public School *

Sandy Beach Public School

South Grafton, Connect Church

South Grafton Public School

South Lismore, Lismore South Public School

Sydney Town Hall

The Channon Hall

Tucabia Hall

Ulmarra Public School

Wardell and District War Memorial Hall *

Whiporie Community Hall

Wiangaree Hall *

Wollongbar Community Hall

Woodburn Public School

Woodenbong Central School

Woolgoolga Public School

Wooli Hall

Woombah Bushfire Brigade Station

Wyrallah Public School

Yamba, Treelands Drive Community Centre

Yamba Public School