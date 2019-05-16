Comprehensive list of where you can vote in Page
DO YOU know where you are voting on Saturday? Here are 83 locations you can vote in the seat of Page.
If you will be interstate on Saturday, go to the Australian Electoral Commission website to find where you can vote for the seat of Page.
Polling booths are open on Saturday May 18 from 8am to 6pm (local time), and are located at the following locations:
* booths that have no wheelchair access - note, some locations offer assisted access
Lismore City Hall
Lismore St Paul's Memorial Hall
Lismore Trinity Catholic College
Alstonville High School
Bentley Hall
Bexhill Public School
Bonalbo and District Community Centre
Broadwater-Rileys Hill Community Centre
Caniaba Public School
Casino Community and Cultural Centre
Casino High School
Casino West Public School
Casino St Michael's Centre *
Cawongla Playhouse
Chatsworth Island Hall *
Clunes Public School
Copmanhurst and District War Memorial Hall
Coraki Public School
Coramba Public School
Corindi Public School
Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall
Cowper Public School
Dundurrabin Public School
Dunoon Public School
Eltham Public School
Evans River K-12 School
Fairy Hill public Hall
Glenreagh School of Arts
Goolmangar Hall
Goonellebah Community Centre
Goonellabah Public School *
Clarence Village Community Room
Grafton Community Centre
Grafton high School
Gulmarrad Public School
Harwood Island Public School *
Iluka Community Hall
Jiggi Public School
Junction Hill Playgroup
Karangi Public School
Korora Public School
Kyogle High School
Kyogle Memorial Institute
Lawrence Public School
Lismore High School *
Lismore Heights Public School *
Lowanna Public School
Maclean, 231 River Street
McKees Hill, Clovass-McKees Hill Memorial Hall
McLeans Ridges Hall
Meerschaum Vale Hall *
Modanville Public School
Moonee Beach, Moonee Market Shopping Centre
Mullaway Public School
Nana Glen Community Hall
Nimbin Central School
North Lismore, The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus
Palmers Island Public School
Rappville Community Hall
Red Rock Multi Use Centre
Rosebank Public School *
Rous Public School *
Sandy Beach Public School
South Grafton, Connect Church
South Grafton Public School
South Lismore, Lismore South Public School
Sydney Town Hall
The Channon Hall
Tucabia Hall
Ulmarra Public School
Wardell and District War Memorial Hall *
Whiporie Community Hall
Wiangaree Hall *
Wollongbar Community Hall
Woodburn Public School
Woodenbong Central School
Woolgoolga Public School
Wooli Hall
Woombah Bushfire Brigade Station
Wyrallah Public School
Yamba, Treelands Drive Community Centre
Yamba Public School