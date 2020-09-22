‘Complicated’ year of rugby set for thrilling final matches
THREE rugby union grand finals will be held at the region’s best league ground this Friday.
Far North Coast Rugby Union spokesman Wayne Millane said a trio of matches will be played at New Park in Kyogle.
“The U12, U14 and U16 grand finals will be held there at 6.15pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm respectively,” he said.
“It’s good for the referees too, so they can have their best there to officiate the games.”
Millane concede that 2020 “has been a complicated year”.
“Due to the bubble some teams have had no home games and others have had many,” he said.
“But we cut fees drastically big time so juniors teams can keep playing,” he said.
“We wanted to have everyone who be able to play so we only charged $50 plus GST for any team in divisions U10 and up right up to U18 and NSW Country Rugby Union did not charged any affiliation for the seniors teams.”
Lismore Rugby Union Club president Peter Everingham said the junior players were charging ahead and show a great future for the club.
“The whole club has got behind all our teams lining up for grand finals on Friday night,” he said.
“The U16s are undefeated and they have five or six boys who played in the our Colts last weekend who won the U18s against Casuarina.
“But Casuarina also have a handful of boys who played in their U18 side too, so it will be a great game of footy.”
Everingham said their U13 team is playing Lennox Head at home.
Far North Coast Junior Rugby Union
Round 10 – Friday 25th September 2020
At New Park, Kyogle
U12, U14 and U16 Grand Finals
6:15 U12 Wollongbar v Lismore, 7:15 U14 C/Tweed v Ballina, 8:15 U16 Lismore v Casuarina
At Ballina 6:00 Lismore U8
At Banora Point v Coolangatta Tweed – 6:30 Lismore White U9
Dave Burns Field – Corner of Leisure Drive and Fraser Drive
At Byron Bay – 5:45 Bangalow U7
At Casuarina – 6:30 Bangalow U13
At Lennox Head – 7:10 Lismore U11
Field 2: 5:45 Bangalow U8, 6:20 Lismore U7, 7:00 Bangalow U9
At Lismore
6:00 Lennox U13, 7:00 Lennox U15
Field 2 – 6:30 Yamba U9
At Wollongbar – 6:30 Yamba U11, 7:20 Yamba U13, 8:20 Grafton U15
Field 2 – 6:00 Casino U8