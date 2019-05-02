'Complex' weather system will bring significant rainfall

AFTER a wet Easter, the current wet weather conditions are expected to ramp up for the remainder of the week according to new forecasts.

The Bureau of Meteorology said New South Wales and the ACT are seeing the start of a widespread event that is expected to bring rainfall to large areas of the region's west, as newly released Climate Summaries highlight a dry April.

A large band of rain has drifted into western New South Wales and will extend to the east over coming days.

"We are starting to see some relatively light rainfall and showers around the border region and that is likely to become heavier, in parts, on Thursday and Friday,” BoM forecaster Katarina Kovacevic said.

The rainfall is being caused by a complex low pressure system in the Bight, and an associated slow-moving cold front crossing the state.

This system follows Easter rain in some areas of far western New South Wales.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning people in drought affected areas to be cautious about getting their hopes up, because while the system is large, in many areas, it will only deliver small amounts of rain, with any larger totals likely to come from very localised falls and storms.

"This system is quite similar to what we have seen a number of times since last winter, the decent rainfall will be patchy. Some people will be very happy and just down road others will, sadly, be left disappointed,” Ms Kovacevic said.

Significant rainfall deficiencies continue in large parts of New South Wales and outlooks are still not indicating widespread relief in the short term.

"While rainfall events like this are welcome by many people, much more follow up rain is needed before this drought finally ends,” Ms Kovacevic added.

The system is expected to largely clear by Saturday, with weekend rainfall most likely limited to northeast New South Wales.