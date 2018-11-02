Complex truck salvage at creek 'could take days'

AUTHORITIES have admitted it could take days to salvage a truck which crashed into a creek alongside Teven Rd at Teven today.

Inspector Brad Harrison from Fire & Rescue NSW said the retrieval would be a complex operation.

"It will take a little bit of working out how to do it because we're aware of the weight limitations of the bridge and for a crane of the magnitude we need to lift the truck up, it simply can't go on the bridge, so we have to make alternative arrangements," he said.

"I would say by the time we have the vehicles and appropriate equipment it could take two or three days to get this truck out of the creek.

"We have liaised with police and local council to discuss how we're going to move this vehicle.

"When the area is rendered safe our role will be finished until the such time that they will pull the truck out of the water and then we will return for that task to ensure we've got no hazardous liquids entering the creek.

"There is a slight oil leak but being a hydro-carbon it will vent off through the sunlight but we will put booms around the damaged vehicle to ensure that oil doesn't spread any further.

"The bridge is currently down to one lane and will probably be shut at some period whilst the salvage operation occurs.

"We will work in conjunction with everyone to ensure we do it safely and effectively and get it out as soon as we possibly can."