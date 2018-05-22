'COMPLETE MANIAC': Couple in shock after cyclist's road rage

Paul Everingham, of Lennox Head, was left shaken after a cyclist attacked his vehicle during a bout of road rage, smashing the windscreen and bending the windscreen wiper.

AS A man smashed their van in a violent rage, a Lennox Head couple were in shock and at a loss.

Paul Everingham and his wife were heading out for a morning of fishing when they stopped in a carpark near Ballina Bait and Tackle about 10am on Sunday.

As they stopped, a cyclist appeared beside them and began yelling, swearing and hitting the passenger-side window, Mr Everingham said.

The man, a "professional-looking" cyclist dressed in white, swore at the couple and repeatedly hit the window where his wife was sitting, Mr Everingham said.

The window withstood these blows, but Mr Everingham said the cyclist proceeded to open the passenger-side door.

Mr Everingham said the man raised his arm, as if to strike her, but his wife quickly closed the door.

He said the cyclist then repeatedly hit the windscreen, smashing the glass and damaging a wiper arm.

When Mr Everingham got out of the car, the cyclist took off.

Days later, his wife still shaken, Mr Everingham has urged anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

"It was just horrendous," Mr Everingham said.

"My wife ... every time she thinks about it she cries.

"It was just a traumatic experience. This guy was just a complete maniac."

He said the man was wearing a white helmet and shirt and appeared to be in his 50s or early 60s.

"I just hope somebody comes forward and knows the guy," he said.

Mr Everingham, now facing a costly windscreen repair, said family members travelling behind their van and none of them could understand what he had done to incite such an outburst.

His uncle and aunt, Ron and Sue Walker, were travelling behind the Everinghams.

Mr Walker said the cyclist seemed to claim Mr Everingham had cut him off.

But he said this was not the case.

"He didn't cut him off," Mr Walker said.

"Paul was in front of him and turned left and the bloke went berserk.

"Paul ... gave him plenty of room.

"He carried on like a pork chop. He started bashing the passenger's window. Paul's wife was terrified."

Mr Walker said even if the cyclist believed he had been wronged, he "overreacted unbelievably".

"I think the bloke definitely overreacted.

"I'm a bit of a hot head but I wouldn't have done that, no way in the world."

Mr Everingham said he reported the matter to Ballina Police Station and police confirmed this.