Complete list of schools closed on Wednesday
THE Education Department has updated the list of schools that have temporarily ceased operations due to adverse weather conditions for today.
Below the list you will fin d details for TAFE, independents and Catholic schools
If you have any questions regarding the closure of an early childhood education service in your area, please contact the Early Childhood Education Directorate on 1800 619 113 or via email on ececd@det.nsw.edu.au from 7am to 7pm.
The list of non-operational schools for Wednesday, November 13 (as of 5.30pm Tuesday) is:
Public Schools
- Afterlee Public School
- Aldavilla Public School
- Bald Blair Public school
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Barrington Public School
- Baryulgil Public School
- Beechwood Public School
- Bellbrook Public School
- Bellingen High School
- Bellingen Public School
- Belltrees Public School
- Ben Lomond Public School
- Bendemeer Public School
- Black Mountain Public School
- Boambee Public School
- Bobin Public School
- Bonville Public School
- Booral Public School
- Bowraville Central School
- Branxton Public school
- Buladelah Public School
- Bungwahl Public School
- Camden Haven High School
- Cascade Environmental Education Centre
- Chandler Public School
- Chatham High School
- Chatham Public School
- Coffee Camp Public school
- Collins Creek Public School
- Comboyne Public School
- Coolongolook Public School
- Coopernook Public School
- Copmanhurst Public School
- Coramba Public School
- Corindi Public School
- Coutts Crossing Public School
- Crescent Head Public School
- Crossmaglen Public School
- Cundletown Public School
- Deepwater Public School
- Dorrigo High School
- Dorrigo Public School
- Dorroughby Environmental Ed Centre
- Dundurrabin Public School
- Dunoon Public School
- Durrumbul Public school
- Ebor Public School
- Elands Public School
- Ellerston Public School
- Emmaville Central School
- Eungai Public school
- Eureka Public School
- Frederickton Public school
- Gladstone Public School
- Glenreagh Public School
- Gloucester High School
- Gloucester Public School
- Goolmangar Public school
- Goonengerry Public School
- Green hill Public school
- Greta Public School
- Guyra Central School
- Hallidays Point Public School
- Hannam Vale Public School
- Harrington Public School
- Hernani Public School
- Herons Creek Public School
- Huntingdon Public school
- Jiggi Public School
- Johns River Public School
- Karangi Public School
- Kempsey East Public school
- Kempsey High school
- Kempsey South Public School
- Kempsey West Public School
- Kendall Public School
- Kinchela Public School
- Kirkton Public School
- Krambach Public school
- Lake Cathie Public School
- Lansdowne Public School
- Larnook Public School
- Laurieton Public School
- Long Flat Public School
- Lowanna Public School
- Main Arm Upper Public School
- Manning Gardens Public School
- Medlow Public School
- Melville High School
- Mingoola Public School
- Mitchells Island Public School
- Modanville Public School
- Moonbi Public School
- Moorland Public School
- Mount George Public School
- Mullaway Public School
- Nabiac Public School
- Nana Glen Public School
- Narranga Public School
- Nimbin Central School
- North Haven Public School
- Nowendoc Public School
- Nymboida Public School
- Old Bar Public School
- Orama Public School
- Orara High School
- Orara Upper Public School
- Oxley Island Public School
- Pacific Palms Public School
- Raleigh Public School
- Repton Public School
- Rollands Plains Upper Public School
- Rosebank Public School
- Rukenvale Public School
- Sandy Beach Public School
- Smithtown Public School
- Stratford Public School
- Stroud Public School
- Stroud Road Public School
- Swansea High school
- Taree High School
- Taree Public School
- Taree West Public School
- Telegraph Point Public School
- Thalgarrah Environmental Ed Centre
- The Channon Public School
- The Risk Public School
- Tinonee Public School
- Tuntable Creek Public School
- Tyalla Public School
- Ulong Public School
- Upper Coopers Creek Public School
- Upper Lansdowne Public School
- Urbenville Public School
- Warrumbungle National Park Field Studies Centre
- Wauchope High School
- Wauchope Public School
- Whian Whian Public School
- Wiangaree Public School
- Willawarrin Public School
- William Bayldon Public School
- Wilsons Creek Public School
- Wingham Brush Public School
- Wingham High School
- Wingham Public School
- Woodenbong Central School
- Woolgoolga High School
- Woolgoolga Public School
- Wooli Public School
- Wytaliba Public school
- Yarrowitch Public School.
TAFE campuses
The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Wednesday 13 November:
- Coffs Harbour (Glenriegh Street)
- Coffs Harbour Education Campus
- Great Lakes TAFE
- Kempsey TAFE
- Kurri Kurri TAFE
- Macksville TAFE
- Ourimbah TAFE
- Port Macquarie TAFE
- Taree TAFE
- Tomaree TAFE
- Ulladulla TAFE
- Wauchope TAFE
- Wollongbar TAFE
- Wyong TAFE
- Yallah TAFE
- Singleton TAFE
- Muswellbrook
- Muswellbrook Tertiary Education Centre
- Trenayr TAFE.
Independent schools:
- Aetaomah School, Terragon
- Bishop Druitt College, Coffs Harbour
- Casuarina School for Steiner Education Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour
- Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora
- Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, Bonville Campus, Bonville
- Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, Curacoa Campus, Coffs Harbour
- Hinterland Christian College, Mullumbimby
- Kempsey Adventist College, South Kempsey
- Lakes Christian College, Castlereagh
- Macksville Adventist School, Macksville
- Manning Adventist School, Tinonee
- Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown
- Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie
- Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie
- Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock
- Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School, Mullumbimby
- Sherwood Cliffs Primary School, Glenreagh
- Tallowood Steiner School, Bowraville
- Taree Christian School, Taree
- The Nature School, Port Macquarie
- Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin
Catholic schools:
- Holy Name Primary School, Forster
- Mackillop College, Port Macquarie
- Mary Help of Christians, Sawtell
- McAuley Catholic College, Grafton
- Mount St John's Primary School, Dorrigo
- Newman Senior Technical College, Port Macquarie
- St Agnes Primary School, Port Macquarie
- St Clare's High School, Taree
- St Francis Xavier Primary School, Woolgoolga
- St James' Primary School, Yamba
- St John Paul College, Coffs Harbour
- St John's College, Woodlawn
- St John's Primary School, Mullumbimby
- St Joseph's Primary School, Bulahdelah
- St Joseph's Primary School, Gloucester
- St Joseph's Primary School, Grafton South
- St Joseph's Primary School, Kempsey
- St Joseph's Primary School, Laurieton
- St Joseph's Primary School, MacLean
- St Joseph's Primary School, Port Macquarie
- St Joseph's Primary School, Taree
- St Joseph's Primary School, Wauchope
- St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham
- St Joseph's Primary School, Woodburn
- St Joseph's Regional College, Port Macquarie
- St Mary's Primary School, Bellingen
- St Mary's Primary School, Bowraville
- St Mary's Primary School, Grafton
- St Patrick's Primary School, Macksville
- St Paul's College, Kempsey
- St Peter's Primary School, Port Macquarie