Complaints are being made about the taste and smell of water in the Tenterfield Dam area. Photo: ABC News.
News

Complaints about taste, smell of water in fire-ravaged area

3rd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
THERE have been numerous complaints about the taste and smell of the water in the Tenterfield Dam, after recent torrential rainfall in the fire-ravaged catchment area.

Tenterfield Shire Council has assure the community that chemicals used in treatment of the water are food grade and in line with NSW Health Guidelines.

A reverse osmosis water treatment unit has been ordered and is expected to be in place within the next two weeks.

"It is anticipated that due to the mix of water from the reverse osmosis water treatment plant being a higher level of bore water fed directly into the water filtration system and a diminished amount from the dam itself, that the smoky taste and odour will abate," the council explained in a statement.

"However, the boil water alert will remain in place until further notice and, despite the increase in the dam level, current 4.7 water restrictions also remain in place.

"For peace of mind, Tenterfield residents are advised that water is tested daily to ensure it is within the NSW Health Guidelines and in addition, weekly sampling is required by NSW Health for bacteriological analysis.

"In addition new meters to log turbidity on an hourly basis are to be installed in the water filtration plant in the very near future."

