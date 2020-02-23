Competitors get hot and sweaty for firefighters

The Fitness for Fires event held at Union Fitness Co. in aid of those affected by the fires around the region. Dave Shilling participating int he second event of the day.

The Fitness for Fires event held at Union Fitness Co. in aid of those affected by the fires around the region. Dave Shilling participating int he second event of the day. Marc Stapelberg

More than $6000 was raised on Saturday as 100 competitors from 50 teams jumped into the pit at Union Fitness Co to take on several timed challenges in the aid of raising funds for fire victims.

Fitness for Fires was held by Union Fitness Co. as way of combining a fantastic passion for competition and getting behind a good cause.

"People enjoy the competition side so we figured why not hold a comp and donate the proceeds to the funds," Union Fitness Co. co-owner Jay Onslow said.

"We have four different events and workouts between 8am and 2:30pm this afternoon and they will be judged, scored and then we will have winners at the end."

Mr Onslow said they had a selection of exercises and challenges for competitors including bike and burpee challenges, kettle bell swings and lunges and skipping, and then the day was finished off with some rowing, push-ups, and peddling and pull-ups.

"People just love the competition side of functional fitness which is what we do down here at Union Fitness Co and then the second thing is that we get behind a good cause which is the bushfires," he said.

Mr Onslow said Union Fitness focuses a lot on strength and conditioning which fits in perfectly for teams as a lot of CrossFit participants love to compete so the event lent itself to local Crossfit teams as well.

"It has really been a good day and everyone loves the beats and the BBQ is firing up now and tonight is collaboration feast."

Competitor Jason Treighton said the event was tough with each challenge giving competitors a good workout.

He said he was thoroughly exhausted after competing on the peddling and push-ups.

Local businesses Stone and Wood, Brad's Butcher, The Bank Café, Farmer Charlies, and Southside Bakery all donated to the feast with the donation plates consisting of meat and salads.