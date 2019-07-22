Menu
Matt Filippi during his semi-final run on the Ninja Warrior course.
Matt Filippi during his semi-final run on the Ninja Warrior course.
Local talent shines on toughest Ninja Warrior course yet

Seanna Cronin
21st Jul 2019 9:00 PM
SURFING ninja Matt Filippi is through to the Ninja Warrior grand final after blitzing the obstacle course tonight.

After narrowly missing out on last year's grand final by just a few seconds, it's a new milestone for the 33-year-old Army veteran and former Big Brother star.

"I'm pumped. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity,"' he said.

"I've been lucky to go back twice now. It's such an adrenaline rush."

After failing to make it up the mega warped wall in his heat, Matt was in top form tonight - completing all nine obstacles to finish fifth fastest in the first semi-final.

Unfortunately, Matt's twin brother Luke didn't make the cut.

"I was stoked watching him. Even when he fell off, as much as I'm competing against him I was devastated," Matt said.

"Me having an extra six months of training on my brother definitely gave me the advantage.

"We have a friendly rivalry, which makes you want to compete even harder."

Twins Matt and Luke Filippi both qualified for this year's season of Australian Ninja Warrior.
Twins Matt and Luke Filippi both qualified for this year's season of Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt now has a shot at Ninja Warrior's $100,000 grand prize, with an official winner to be crowned for the first time this year.

But no matter where he ends up on the leader board, Ninja Warrior is now a lifestyle for the Warana-based personal trainer.

"I've only been training for a year and a half. I wish I started younger," he said.

"I've already training for the next one as well. It's addictive. It's a great sport. It keeps you fit and healthy; I love it."

Ninja Warrior continues tomorrow night at 7.30 on Nine.

