Competing for the Lego League national title

TWO teams from Emmanuel Anglican College at Ballina have progressed to the nationals for the First Lego League Competition in Sydney next month.

The students in Year 6 to Year 9 competed in a regional competition in Brisbane last weekend, where they beat 38 other teams to secure one of the top four spots at the nationals.

Teachers Lee Boyd and Daniela Payne said they were surprised to find out both teams had been extremely successful.

"It was very surprising, because of the marking criteria, it's your robot, it's your project, it's how you design but also your core values of teamwork and showing that you are working together," Mrs Boyd said.

The senior team from Emmanuel Anglican College earned a perfect 40/40 score at the Brisbane First Lego League last weekend. Samantha Poate

Mrs Payne said the marking criteria addressed three main aspects.

"The first component is the robot game and that's just doing missions that have points attached to them, the more missions you do the more points you get," Mrs Payne said.

"Then there is a research task, they look into something that fits in with the theme that either stores water, uses it or disposes of it in a better way than what is currently done."

"The third part of it is the design interview, so how they thought about the things they came up with and where it can possibly take them."

Emmanuel Anglican College's junior team won the Gracious Professionalism Award at the Brisbane First Lego League last weekend. Samantha Poate

This year's competition theme was water, "storing, using or disposing of water, so it is a hydrodynamics theme", Mrs Payne said.

The junior team was made of eight Year 6 students, coached by Mrs Boyd, who took out the Gracious Professionalism Award for their exceptional teamwork.

The senior team was made up of eight high school students, led by Mrs Payne, who received a perfect score and awarded the Presentation Award for getting their message across concisely.

Both teams are now busy preparing for their biggest competition yet in Sydney on December 2 to 3.