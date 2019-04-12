Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
iSelect is accused of promoting plans based on electricity providers it had paired with, potentially costing customers more.
iSelect is accused of promoting plans based on electricity providers it had paired with, potentially costing customers more.
Lifestyle

Comparison website accused of misleading customers

Hannah Busch
by
12th Apr 2019 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S consumer watchdog has accused a comparison website of deceiving customers trying to save money on their electricity bill. 

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has started legal proceedings against iSelect, a company that allows consumers to compare plans across health insurance, home services like electricity and internet plans. 

iSelect is accused of misleading customers since at least November 2016 specifically when comparing energy plans. 

The ACCC alleges iSelect claimed it compared all available plans from partnered electricity providers, but did not actually compare all those plans. 

It alleges iSelect limited the number of plans it compared based on the partnerships it had with the companies being compared. 

"iSelect told consumers they would help them compare all energy plans available in their area from all their partner retailers," an ACCC statement said. 

"But we claim they were actually favouring some partner retailers over others, such as those on its 'Preferred Partner Program' who were allowed to have more plans available on the iSelect website that excluded and targeted certain consumers. These preferred retailers paid iSelect higher commissions."

The ACCC said when comparison sites like iSelect misled their customers, it made the crowded and confusing energy retail market even harder to navigate. 

ACCC chair Rod Sims said customers who used iSelect's service may have ended up paying more for their electricity than they should have. 

Electricity costs are a major drain on household budgets across Australia. In Queensland and New South Wales, the average bill for just two people adds up to more than $1500 a year. 

The ACCC said more than 9 million people in Australia used the iSelect website in the 2017 financial year. 

More Stories

accc editors picks iselect
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    20 jobs gone after electrical business goes bust

    premium_icon 20 jobs gone after electrical business goes bust

    News WORKERS have been sacked after the business -- which had offices in Lismore and Casino -- went into administration in a "very sad situation”.

    Animal cruelty offender appeals her prison sentence

    premium_icon Animal cruelty offender appeals her prison sentence

    Crime The hearing is expected to take place later this morning

    'Disgraceful, dangerous': Driver too drunk to notice police

    premium_icon 'Disgraceful, dangerous': Driver too drunk to notice police

    Crime His workmates walked home, but this man made the wrong choice

    Cellar doors open: Take a peek inside spirit distillery

    premium_icon Cellar doors open: Take a peek inside spirit distillery

    Business Husk Distillers have made a name for themselves