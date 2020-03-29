Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Companies keeping buses running across Northern Rivers

Adam Daunt
29th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY transport companies across the Northern Rivers are maintaining their services for local residents.

Community transport is considered an essential service which is allowing local community buses to maintain operations but companies have had to adapt their safety measures.

CDC NSW said in a statement that they are ensuring extra temperature testing of their drivers to pre-empt symptoms while they encourage maintaining social distancing were possible.

Additionally, CDC has provided drivers with hand sanitiser and enhanced the cleaning standards across their fleet.

Hart Services is maintaining its shopping buses for anybody over 65 as well as transporting people to medical appointments. Hart Services is running buses in Lismore everyday and a few days a week in Kyogle and Casino.

Community Transport, which operates the Tweed, Byron and Ballina community buses, was contacted for an update on their services but did not respond, if you may be impacted contact 1300 875 895.

Due to the changing nature of the coronavirus, state health suggests staying up-to-date via companies websites during this time.

ballina byronbay coronavirusnorthernrivers coronavirustransport kyogle lismore council northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ACCESS DENIED: popular playground bleeds red tape

        premium_icon ACCESS DENIED: popular playground bleeds red tape

        News VIRUS fears leave Lismore’s Heritage Park playground draped in barricade tape...

        VIRUS UPDATE: coronavirus cases rise in Northern NSW

        premium_icon VIRUS UPDATE: coronavirus cases rise in Northern NSW

        News THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have risen to 25.

        “Community spirit” keeps farmers market alive

        premium_icon “Community spirit” keeps farmers market alive

        News LISMORE Farmers Market soldiers on under the watchful eye of the council.

        Nurses call for ‘respect’ as COVID-19 spread intensifies

        premium_icon Nurses call for ‘respect’ as COVID-19 spread intensifies

        Health Public asked not to treat health care workers as though they are infected