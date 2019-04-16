Comp changes for working women

HELPING HAND: Vision impaired bowler Wayne Thompson and wife Lynne. Cherry Street Sports bowling club is holding a Come and Try Day for vision impaired bowler next month.

HELPING HAND: Vision impaired bowler Wayne Thompson and wife Lynne. Cherry Street Sports bowling club is holding a Come and Try Day for vision impaired bowler next month. Trevor Veale

ENTRIES for the inaugural weekend pennants competition for women are now open. This is providing for women bowlers who because of their work are unable to play in the usual mid-week pennants.

"Being a graded self-selection competition, this event is sure to provide a level playing field regardless of your team's experience or skill level,” Women's Bowls NSW is telling its members.

"We encourage all players to get a team together and submit it to your district on the form provided prior to the closing date of May 31.”

The state body reminds all clubs that being a state event, districts are required to participate in this "exciting initiative”.

"It is up to the clubs to submit their applications by the closing date to ensure their club and players are part of weekend pennants in their area,” Women's Bowls NSW says.

Casino takes lead

CASINO RSM has shot to a narrow lead in No 1 pennants after downing previous leader Ballina and scoring 9.5 points in Round Six. Results of the other top grade match, Ocean Shores v Pottsville. are pending. Third-placed Kingscliff had the bye in this round.

As the table stands: Casino RSM 29.5 points, Ballina 27, Kingscliff 13, Ocean Shores 12.5, Pottsville 8.

The three lower grades still to finish pennants have completed seven rounds. With three rounds to go, Ballina leads the No 5s by 15 points from Casino RSM; Kyogle is in front in the No 6s by 21 points from Evans Head, Ballina RSL is top of the No 7s, three points ahead of Lismore Heights.

Exciting finish

THE excitement of winning a pennant when it seemed out of reach is captured by Steve Cselka, of Evans Head.

He writes: "Our No 3s went into the last round 9.5 points behind Alstonville. We needed to win on all three rinks for 10 points and this was made harder by the return of Peter Taylor for Alstonville. We sat inside drinking while Alstonville was rolling up and from what I saw were all over the jack. This year we promoted two No 6s, two No 5s and two No 4s and did not give ourselves a hope in hell. We started well and kept them in check right throughout the game. P Carey's rink was down but we fought our way back to win it 20-19 on the last end against R McCabe. R Montague's team won their game 18-15 against P Stewart, clawing back in the last three ends. J Kingman drew Peter Taylor's team and won 20-18. We got 10 points and won the flag. The odds were 300/1 against us and not one of us took the bet.”

The official scoresheet had Evans Head winning the No 3 pennant by half a point from Alstonville.

Open season

TOUTED as "the world's biggest bowls festival'” the $250,000 Australian Open on the Gold Coast has extended entries to next Monday.

This event is open to all bowlers in singles, pairs and fours, Under-18 boys and girls singles and Over-60s pairs.

The mammoth prizemoney will be divided among 780 successful bowlers who will play at 13 Gold Coast clubs on what organisers say are the best greens in the world.

New vision

IT'S an amazing experience to play bowls with a blind person. How they play so efficiently is nothing short of miraculous. To introduce more vision impaired people to our game, Ballina Cherry Street is holding a Come and Try Day for them on May 30, 9.30am to 12pm.

The club says it will be an informal and instructional game with other bowlers with eyesight problems. It's open to all levels - novice or experienced, men and women of any age.

Those attending will be required to bring someone familiar with their vision loss to act as their director (this person will be given instruction in how to be the player's guide). Bowls and other equipment will be provided.

The club is providing its greens at no charge and the day is free.

Potential participants are asked to phone the Guide Dogs regional office on 6691 8500 to register their interest or intention of attending or for any further inquiries.

Easter bowls

NIMBIN'S Open Triples, three games of 14 ends, will start on Good Friday at 10am. Only 16 teams can be accommodated so it's a case of first in - first served. Prizes are $210 winners, $90 runners-up, $30 best round. Breakfast and lunch are included. Entries to 6689 1250.

Byron Bay has two popular tournaments coming up. Tomorrow it's the Roy Wynter Day - a pairs event that's open to all. Prize list: $300 winners, $100 runner-up, $100 winner of losers, $50 runner-up of losers. Two rounds of 11 ends - winners play winners; losers play losers. Starting at 1pm, this comp is limited to 28 teams.

On Easter Monday, 1pm start, Byron Bay will hold its Classic Triples with $500 prizemoney dependent on entries. The format is two rounds of 15 ends, again with winners to play winners, losers to play losers. And again it's limited to 28 teams. Entries for both Byron Bay events can be made by phoning 66 85 6202.

Alstonville has cancelled the triples carnival scheduled for May 5.

Triple treat

NRDBA triples are down to the finals at Ballina RSL on May 5. The semi of the Open is: L Jones v C Sauer; B Eichorn v P Sharp. Reserve: P Ives v T Winegrove; R Adams v S Clarke. Senior: R Lavis v E Butler; P Langby v P Carter.