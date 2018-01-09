Commuters loving new express bus service

641X Blanch's bus driver, Jeffrey Moy, with passenger, Jonathan Dikih, getting on the express bus from Lismore to Byron Bay.

641X Blanch's bus driver, Jeffrey Moy, with passenger, Jonathan Dikih, getting on the express bus from Lismore to Byron Bay. Sophie Moeller

PEOPLE travelling to work in Lismore from Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina are now enjoying a new express bus service for their commute.

Blanch's new 640X bus service is specifically designed for people commuting to work in Lismore from Byron Bay, Ballina and Lennox Head.

Ballina resident Jacqueline Alinaitwe said she bought a weekly freedom pass last month and said she now much prefers catching the bus.

"I have been driving between Lismore and Ballina for about three years for work and the level of petrol was too much for me," she said.

"If I pay for a weekly pass it turns out to be much cheaper - almost half of the cost of driving my car."

Ms Alinaitwe said the service was very user-friendly with friendly drivers.

"It picks you up from almost near your home and runs at convenient time - I get to work at 8.40 so have a bit of extra time to get organised where as old bus services were either too early or too late.

"I enjoy not having to be in charge and I am doing other things I do not have time to do before or after work like catching up on social media or even reading a book whilst I'm on the bus."

"In the week I was catching the bus I found my stress levels were down because I had one less thing to worry about.

"I found I wasn't rushed or in a hurry to anything and I was less cranky, it gives you time to relax."

She said she would like to be able to continue purchasing the weekly freedom passes and hopes more people use the service so it can continue beyond the trial.

She even did some of her own advertising by sharing it on Facebook and said the response was good.

"I would really encourage to catch the bus, I see so many benefits coming out of the bus so it's unfortunate not many people know about it so far."

The new services include:

- 640X an express between Byron Bay and Lismore, via Lennox Head and Ballina (and return).

- 641X an express between Lismore and Byron Bay, via Bexhill, Clunes and Bangalow (and return).

A trip from Lennox to Lismore Base Hospital will take 53 minutes and from Ballina only 33 minutes.

The six month trial is one month in and Blanch's manager, John said the service is growing.

"We think it's fairly successful, its growing," he said.

"We find that people are using it from areas other than where we thought they would.

"Some people might see the numbers and think otherwise but the reality is that's time of year - there's no Southern Cross University and a lot of people are still off work but we are taking kids to Byron beach and returning them in the afternoon."

The bus costs $6.60 for a single adult fare outside of Lismore with usual concessions applying.

Regular commuters can also purchase an unlimited travel, daily pass for $12.00 or a weekly unlimited travel Freedom Pass for $36.00 (equivalent of $3.60 per trip based on 10 trips a week).