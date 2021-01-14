Community’s mixed feelings about track changes at Wollumbin

Wollumbin National Park’s summit track has been closed since March last year.

Views of Wollumbin are iconic to the Tweed Valley and surrounds.

But the public’s ability to access the 360 degree views from the summit have been hanging in the balance.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service closed the summit track due to COVID-19 concerns last March, but this was later extended as safety issues arose.

The organisation is also liaising with traditional owners about the future of the mountain.

Members of the Bunjalung community have long called for people to consider not climbing Wollumbin, supported by signs at the base of the track.

This is because Wollumbin, also known as Mount Warning, is regarded as a sacred place.

While the closure is set to be reviewed in May, a NPWS spokeswoman confirmed the chain from the top of the summit track was removed, because there was a high risk of “further accidents or fatalities as a result of catastrophic failure”.

<< Mountain top chain removal to prevent ‘catastrophic failure’ >>

We asked our readers whether people should still be permitted to climb the mountain.

“I’d like to hear the opinion of local indigenous people,” Ally Rice-Finlayson said.

Brad McDonell said: “They’ve got signs at the bottom asking people not to climb – position is clear”.

“It should be up to the traditional owners,” he said.

“We can respect multiple sacred sites in this country.”

Ken Smith said he’d respect the wishes of the traditional owners.

“If it is the wish of the Indigenous people then I respect that in the same way I respect the Uluru Statement,” he said.

Suzy Ellem said she believed it should be open to the public.

“Stop taking everything away from us Aussies,” she said.

“I will have to get a permit to go out to my backyard soon.”

Larissa Eldridge said it’s “annoying when stupid people litter and trash nice places”.

Michael Manning suggested a compromise.

“Given it’s in a National Park they could perhaps limit visitors to guided-only visits and have the guides share some of the indigenous history,” he said.

And given emergency services have responded to 44 “significant visitor safety incidents” within the national park since 2010, Mary-Anne Godfrey raised a good point.

“Has anybody given thought to the emergency services that have to go up and rescue people who fall and break bones or have heart attacks?” she asked.