Community to farewell artist Digby Moran

A PUBLIC service will be held this week to farewell Bundjalung artist Albert 'Digby' Moran, who passed away on Monday, January 13.

Local artist Digby Moran. Image reproduced with the family’s permission.

Moran's son-in-law, Glen Rhodes, confirmed the details of the service, on behalf of the artist's partner Kerry and daughter Edna.

"The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, at 11am, at the Wardell Sports Ground, it will be a service open to the public," he said.

There will be a marquee for 200 people, with seating for family and elders, but it's expected it may be busier than that so those attending will be allowed to bring their own chairs.

"One of the speakers will be Brett Adlington, director of the Lismore Regional Gallery, plus his brothers and sisters, and his partner Kerry, plus his children and grandchildren," Mr Rhodes said.

Fellow artists are also expected to be at the service.

The family also agreed to have a red and green theme on the day as Moran was a follower of the South Sydney Rabbitohs team.

Mr Rhodes thanked the wider community for their support for his family.

"They are too numerous to thank, the support from the community has been overwhelming, from individuals and organisations across the Bundjalung nation and NSW have sent condolences," he said.

"We also received condolences from all local members at State and Federal level."

After the interment at Wardell Cemetery, refreshments will be served at Wardell Sports Club.

A work by Digby Moran.

The artist was born in Ballina in 1948 and grew up on Cabbage Tree Island, to the south of the coastal town.

He worked in agriculture and also was a boxer before he began painting.

He completed an art course through TAFE in 1991, which set him on his way to a career which took his work to all parts of Australia and overseas.

He used the methods of his ancestors passed on to him by his grandfather in his dot paintings, with his Bundjalung heritage the inspiration for much of his work.

His studio was affected by the 2017 Lismore floods, and he lost most of his materials, and much of his work.