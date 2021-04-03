Community will leave their mark in the park at coastal village

Gil Reid with Olli, Ivy and Leo O'Neill with their creations.

Water dragons, banksia flowers, waves, sunshine and ice creams will be featured on the pavers at a Lennox Head children's park.

The drawings by the Lennox Head community will be etched and printed onto footpath pavers which will be installed during the Ross Park upgrade later this year.

The 'Leave Your Mark in the Park' paving art project is part of a larger suite of art interventions being implemented by Ballina Shire Council as part of the Lennox Village Vision project.

The Lennox Arts Board invited the community to express what they love about Lennox Head through art making between March 20 and 27.

The Dicker family of Lennox Head creating some art.

The theme 'What does Lennox Head mean to you?' saw participants draw water dragons, banksia flowers, waves, sunshine, and lots of friends and ice creams.

Melissa Wright and Kellie O'Brien from the Lennox Arts Board facilitated the production of more than 150 drawings by families, adults and children.

Ms Wright said 70 of those drawings will be etched and printed onto clay pavers and installed by council as part of the footpath for the Ross Park upgrade.

"The standard was so high," she said.

"There are just so many amazing, fun, creative people in our community.

"The 'Leave Your Mark in the Park' paver art project was a great success."

For more information about the Lennox Village Vision project, including the Ross Park upgrade, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/LennoxVillageVision