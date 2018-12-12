Community weighs in to help Our Kids

Kailana Parkes, 3, checks out one of the fourteen Seca Height and Weight Machines purchased with funds raised by the Morgans Winter Ball for Our Kids and the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run.

Kailana Parkes, 3, checks out one of the fourteen Seca Height and Weight Machines purchased with funds raised by the Morgans Winter Ball for Our Kids and the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run. Marc Stapelberg

A new delivery of equipment has arrived to help medical teams across Northern NSW monitor and care for kids in hospital from Tweed to Grafton.

Fourteen Seca Height and Weight Machines have been purchased thanks to the generosity of two local events which raise funds for Our Kids; the Morgans Winter Ball for Our Kids and the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run.

Together these events raised a total of $35,000 which helped to purchase this vital equipment for our area.

"Aligning with Our Kids and being able to impact children's health is a wonderful opportunity to support the area we all live in," said Leo Senese Manager, Morgans Financial Limited.

Accurately measuring a child's height and weight is vital especially when they are unwell. This equipment will be utilised in Emergency Departments and Children's Wards across the Northern NSW Local Health District to help Paediatric clinicians.

Height and weight measurements will help inform and assist in the medical care of children, allowing clinicians to provide more accurate medication doses and enable early discussions and interventions with families about healthy weight.

"One of the Premier's health priorities is to improve the health of children through constant and accurate tracking of both their height and weight when they present to hospital in an emergency department, paediatric ward or outpatient clinic," Tomas Ratoni Paediatric Clinical Nurse Consultant, said.

"Traditionally, it has been very difficult to obtain this information due the nature of dealing with sick children. This equipment is electronic and offers a quick and accurate way to record this vital information," said Tomas.

For more information regarding Our Kids, or if you like to donate to help purchase other items on the Our Kids Wishlist, please call the office on 6620 2705 or email info@ourkids.org.au.