Community transport service still operating

THE Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport (TBBCT) is still operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Phil Barron said it is important that people don’t neglect their general health during this time.

“While many appointments can be undertaken by telehealth, some cannot, so it may be reassuring to know that community transport is still available to serve the community,” he said.

Mr Barron said trips to medical destinations in South East Queensland are possible and staff at TBBCT can assist people to obtain a cross border permit.

The executive also confirmed that additional infection control precautions are being taken to minimise the risk of viral transmission.

“All team members have been directed to take leave if they are unwell, or are a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19,” he said.

“Vehicles are stocked with hand sanitiser, frequently touched areas are treated between passengers, and all vehicles are given an additional thorough clean at the end of each day. “Social distancing is enabled, with only one client travelling per trip, though they may still take a carer with them if need be.”

Passengers will be asked to sit in the back seat if they are able to do so.

In the interest of protecting passengers and team members, some services have been scaled back or temporarily suspended.

Social and shopping buses will resume once it is safe to do so, and staff are working with clients to ensure their basic needs are being met during this time.

Trips for non essential purposes are also on hold for now.

The CEO said that TBBCT supports the Health Department’s advice to stay home unless strictly necessary.

“People who suspect they may have contracted COVID-19 are respectfully asked to seek alternative forms of transport if they need to get to the doctor, or testing clinic,” he said.

Existing clients should call the office on 1300 875 895 to book their trip.

Residents over 65, or over 50 if Aboriginal, and have not used the service before, call My Aged Care on 1800 200 422 and ask for a referral to community transport.

Those under 65 who cannot use conventional transport can call 1300 875 895 to see if they are eligible.