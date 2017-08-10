Community takes fight for permanent police into own hands

The Alstonville police station has yet to have a permanent police officer operating from the premises.

FED-UP residents have taken their fight for permanent police into their own hands as crime continues to plague the Alstonville plateau community.

Alstonville Newsagency owner Ray Smith has led the charge to launch a petition to garner community support for the cause.

The petition has been placed at about six businesses between Alstonville and Wollongbar in the past week and has attracted more than 100 signatures.

Alstonville Quality Butchers was one of the businesses involved in circulating the petition.

Since the petition was placed in the Main St shop, butcher Bruce Hall said staff had run out of paper for people to pen their support, with all three petition papers signed back to back.

"It has been a good response so far," Mr Hall said.

RELATED

Police on the way to curbing plateau crime

Police 'hamstrung by procedure' as Plateau crime rises

Mr Smith said the petition was born out of community frustration and disappointment surrounding broken promises to install a new officer in the past year.

The community has waited three years for a replacement officer to take the helm at the Alstonville police station since the departure of the previous permanent officer.

In February, the Richmond Local Area Command said two police officers would be permanently based at the station to service the broader plateau area.

At the time, crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the officers would take up their post "in the near future".

Six months on and the officers have yet to move into the empty Alstonville station.

Last month, a NSW Police spokeswoman said the officers were on leave, which delayed their move to Alstonville.

Ballina Shire councillor Eoin Johnston had previously told The Northern Star replacement officers needed to be considered to temporarily cover an area struggling with on-going petty crimes such as vandalism.