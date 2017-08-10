25°
News

Community takes fight for permanent police into own hands

Claudia Jambor
| 10th Aug 2017 5:30 AM
The Alstonville police station has yet to have a permanent police officer operating from the premises.
The Alstonville police station has yet to have a permanent police officer operating from the premises. Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FED-UP residents have taken their fight for permanent police into their own hands as crime continues to plague the Alstonville plateau community.

Alstonville Newsagency owner Ray Smith has led the charge to launch a petition to garner community support for the cause.

The petition has been placed at about six businesses between Alstonville and Wollongbar in the past week and has attracted more than 100 signatures.

Alstonville Quality Butchers was one of the businesses involved in circulating the petition.

Since the petition was placed in the Main St shop, butcher Bruce Hall said staff had run out of paper for people to pen their support, with all three petition papers signed back to back.

"It has been a good response so far," Mr Hall said.

RELATED

Police on the way to curbing plateau crime

Police 'hamstrung by procedure' as Plateau crime rises

Mr Smith said the petition was born out of community frustration and disappointment surrounding broken promises to install a new officer in the past year.

The community has waited three years for a replacement officer to take the helm at the Alstonville police station since the departure of the previous permanent officer.

In February, the Richmond Local Area Command said two police officers would be permanently based at the station to service the broader plateau area.

At the time, crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the officers would take up their post "in the near future".

Six months on and the officers have yet to move into the empty Alstonville station.

Last month, a NSW Police spokeswoman said the officers were on leave, which delayed their move to Alstonville.

Ballina Shire councillor Eoin Johnston had previously told The Northern Star replacement officers needed to be considered to temporarily cover an area struggling with on-going petty crimes such as vandalism.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville plateau northern rivers crime northern rivers police nsw police

Marriage equality: Plebiscite 'lacks empathy'

Marriage equality: Plebiscite 'lacks empathy'

KATE Nightingale and Monique Chesworth, of Lismore, are recognised by the Australian Government in every aspect except one - marriage.

A look at both sides of the same-sex marriage debate

The rainbow flag has become a symbol for IDAHOT rights and marriage equality.

Priest, councillors and parents speak out

Lismore set to host 200 arts industry delegates

FOCUSED: Indigenous singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Avery, aka Blakboi, will perform at Artstate Lismore.

Massive event to showcase local talent

Alleged rapist told victim she was a 'wonderful person'

AN OCEAN Shores man is accused of violently raping a woman in a Tweed Heads brothel appeared at Lismore Court.

"It's my dream to be with you"

Local Partners

Country fair has it all for foodies and families

BARGAIN hunters, foodies and families are welcome to this Saturday's Teven-Tintenbar Public School Country Fair from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Akabane virus lurks beyond border

AFFECTED CALF: The enlarged, dome-shaped head is a common presentation of Akabane affected calves.

Increased potential risk of losing both cows as well as calves.

Spend a Winter's night with the stars

BRIGHT STARS: Even a small telescope will open up a world of wonders in the Winter night sky

Take this opportunity to check out deep space

EXHIBITION: Personal journey through grief and trauma

Artist Jan McGiffen's work is to be showcased at the Lennox Art Collective.

Lennox Head artist Jan McGiffen will present her latest work

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

The Real House Lives of Canberra

The seemingly dull daily world of Parliament gives Annabel Crabb fodder for an engaging and entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.