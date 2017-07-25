Community stands by flood affected skate business

The Lismore Skating and Putt Putt owners Craig and Belinda Newby, with children Lacey, 4, and Matthew, 6, are restarting the iconic venue after it was devastated in the recent floods.

THE call was put out to the community and the community answered.

People's love for the well-known and much loved roller skating rink in Lismore meant the community turned out to help rebuild after the March 31 flood.

The Lismore Skating and Putt Putt building, which is located flush against the river bank, in the lowest point of North Lismore, suffered catastrophic damage and as a result has been gutted in its entirety as husband and wife team Craig and Belinda Newby start from scratch.

Owner Craig Newby said people came early and did a couple of hours and usually when they had to go somebody else would turn up and come in.

"30 people turned up at different times of the day and we got most places fully undercoated and most of the walls got painted,” he said.

"It was amazing.

"We got more than 60 hours of work done in one day just by people coming in and helping us out.

"We still have some more painting to go, we need to do the floor and put the wheels back on the skates.”

He said parents came with their kids and had a bit of a paint and enjoyed the fun vibe.

"We put on some 80's music.

"They liked the look of the new place.”

He said most parents had kids skate here or they themselves skated here and wanted to give a helping hand.

Another working bee will be held in two weeks on August 5.

After that a secret mural will be worked on inside.