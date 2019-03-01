Community stalwart honoured as 2019 Woman of the Year

HONOURED: Beth Trevan has been recognised as 2019 Lismore Woman of the Year for her community efforts, including recent work with the Lismore Citizens Flood Review group. Pictured with Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin and Member for Lismore Thomas George, who presented Mrs Trevan with her award.

COMMUNITY stalwart Beth Trevan has been named the 2019 Lismore Woman of the Year in recognition of her tireless efforts.

Mrs Trevan said she felt a "little embarrassed” by the award and said she never expected to receive such an honour.

"Everything I've done has simply been to help the community,” she said.

The Lismore woman was honoured for her extensive contributions to the community, including children's health and the development of cancer prevention and awareness programs.

Mrs Trevan started a volunteer play program at Lismore Base Hospital in the early 1970s, and in 1979 co-ordinated a campaign to raise money towards the construction of a new children's ward.

More recently, she has been heavily involved in the Lismore Citizen's Flood Review Group, which endeavours to make sure the "avoidable damage caused by the 2017 flood never happens again”.

Member for Lismore Thomas George presented Mrs Trevan with her award last week, and said the NSW Women of the Year Awards showcase inspirational stories of commitment, sacrifice and extraordinary achievement.

"These awards are important as there so are many wonderful women making an outstanding contribution to the NSW community. These include the local heroes and volunteers who deserve to be recognised.

"Beth is a quiet achiever, performing these services without the need for recognition from her own community, but today we acknowledge her dedication. Women such as Beth are fantastic role models within our community,” Mr George said.

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith also praised Mrs Trevan's community work.

"Whether it is her work in the hospitals or helping the town to prepare for flood, Beth is a wonderful example of someone with the community at heart,” Cr Smith said.

Despite the praise, Mrs Trevan credits the construction of the new children's ward to the community, and said she was thrilled to see how much the community had pulled together to "create something wonderful”.

"The biggest lesson I've learnt over all of the years working in the community is that when everyone believes in a solution and everyone gets behind it, you can achieve anything,” she said.

"When the community works together, you can achieve great things.”

Mrs Trevan has been invited to represent the Lismore electorate at the 2019 NSW Women of the Year award ceremony in Sydney next week.