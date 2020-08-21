Community sport continues but with more restrictions

MORE RESTRICTIONS: NSW Health has brought in more restrictions for community sporting organisations which mean no car pooling, awards ceremonies or training camps and limiting who attend sporting fixtures. Photo: Alison Paterson

COMMUNITY sport has received yet another calibration as NSW Health issues further restrictions for players, supporters and officials to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

ON Wednesday August 19, NSW Health Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant PSM has sent a letter to community sports organisations telling them “it is essential that community sports organisations have a COVID-19 safety plan in place, and are fully compliant with this plan.”

The plan will be in place for the next six weeks.

Dr Chant then directed them implement the following updated public health recommendations including “ceasing activities that result in the mixing of participants and staff from different regions, for example by ceasing zone, regional or state championships or competitions.”

Multi-day training camps, car pooling and face-to-face social activities relating to community sports such as award ceremonies are also off the table.

On Thursday afternoon the Northern Rivers District Golf Associations president Tim Gilmore announced via email that their Championships will not proceed.

In an email sent out by the Lismore Workers Golf Club, Gilmore said, “as a result of directives from the NSW Dept of Sport & Recreation and Golf NSW, the NRDGA Championships have been cancelled.”

Gilmore said should the COVID-19 restrictions ease the NRDGA will review if it is possible to hold it later in the year.

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said the chief medical officer’s directives are clear and clubs must be aware of their obligations.

“Clubs are obliged to have a COVID-19 plan in place,” Mackney said.

“Community football clubs must should do everything reasonable to make people aware that spectators should; d not be attending matches.

“The only people who should be at the grounds are the players, match officials and registered club officials.”

Lismore Swans AFL Club president Laura Cahill said the real shame is that their younger players can’t have a family watching or take part in the traditional end of season award ceremony.

“Given we only have a couple of rounds left and have all our COVID-19 plans in place, the ones I fee feel sorry for ae the players who have worked so hard to be in the running for an award.” she said.

“But we are working through our options on this.”