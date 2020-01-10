Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
News

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Support comes from vandalism attack

Jessica Lamb
9th Jan 2020 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of a vandalised Kingscliff business had his spirits lifted after the community rallied around him.

Jackson Quinn, who has been at the helm of The Salty Beardman cafe for two years, walked into work Wednesday morning to find $1700 worth of damage to the front doors and windows of his store.

 

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

 

Domino's Pizza Kingscliff had also been damaged.

The Marine Pde shop owner said the sight was demoralising.

"Costs add up and especially for a small business, little things can turn into big things," he said.

"I had 100 thoughts running through my head, thinking about if things had been stolen and then I called my insurance and the glass guy to fix it as soon as possible.

"It's my first insurance claim so I hope they don't put my premiums up."

 

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

 

Thankfully, Mr Quinn's insurance covered most of the damage.

Frustrated he put a post up on Facebook appealing for information to pass onto the police.

He said he was staggered by the response of people trying to help.

"All the community tried to help out which was awesome because as a small business I didn't have cameras myself," he said.

Mr Quinn was inundated with photos, CCTV footage and phone calls from community members.

"I even had a few other business owners and people drop in and check and see if there was anything they could help me with," he said.

"It can be pretty sad walking into this but the community has been great and I want to thank them.

Mr Quinn passed all the information collected to the police.

The NSW Police were contacted for comment. 

More Stories

Show More
kingscliff twdcommunity twdcrime twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        premium_icon Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        Crime THE 51-year-old appeared before Casino Local Court for the first time on Thursday.

        Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        premium_icon Two more charged over fatal fight at Ballina

        Crime Police have now charged four people in relation to the alleged incident.

        • 10th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        premium_icon WEATHER WRAP: 2019 hottest, driest year on record

        News WITH the prolonged hot and dry conditions, many towns across the Northern Rivers...

        Man, 29, charged with robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

        premium_icon Man, 29, charged with robbing taxi driver at knifepoint

        Crime POLICE will allege the incident unfolded after the driver took the man from Lismore...