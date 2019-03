Lions Club members Jeff (left) and Wayne are committed to show up at the clean up every year. Jeff has been attending the clean up for over 10 years and Wayne for 4 years.

EAST BALLINA Lions club members stepped up for another year of action on Sunday, collecting rubbish to ensure local parks and rivers stay clean.

For about 15 years, community members have supported the Clean Up Australia Day initiative.

Whether locals scour Kingsford Smith Drive or Shaw's Bay's Riverbank, the community spirit is ripe and the job gets done.

Ballina local and Lions Club member Wayne Crawford has been attending the clean-up for the past three years and said this year 'has been pretty good,' with the majority of littered rubbish coming from plastic lolly wrappers, straws and alcohol bottles and cans.

"All of this stuff eventually goes into the river, especially the plastics, and gets eaten by turtles.”

"I have a couple of grandsons that are very disturbed when they see turtles that have eaten plastic.

"We've been out to the seabird rescue place and you see the animals that have been injured from swallowing plastic. Band-aids and plastic straws are particularly bad,” Mr Crawford said.

Another two club members, Sue Eaton and Max Moore, who have been supporting the Clean Up Australia initiative for four years, said they were surprised how clean the grounds were around Pop Denison Park.

"We've done clean-ups over the other side of the bridge and we have filled bags and bags for the council.”

"The community spirit is great. The concept of Clean Up Australia is a fabulous one,” Ms Eaton said.