Community spirit emerges in the floods

Hamish Broome
1st Apr 2017 6:03 AM

AMID the chaos in Lismore the sound of folk music drifted through the air as three local musicians played across floodwaters to a stranded family.

This was the scene at the bottom of Ballina Rd in Lismore yesterday as a large crowd watched the flood continue its steady assault on their town.

Local folk group The Button Collective played merrily while standing perched on a traffic island.

2017 Lismore FLood
2017 Lismore FLood Marc Stapelberg

It was one example of the strong community spirit that emerged in the disaster.

The same spirit was evident in North Lismore where local Aidan Ricketts was ferrying residents all day out of their flooded homes to safety

"We've pulled one family out of their loft, and we've moved other people around from place to place," he said.

"We just delivered a radio to an elderly lady because she wanted to stay in contact."

SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road.
SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road. Marc Stapelberg

Mr Ricketts described the flood as a "corker" which caught many off guard.

"It rose faster than anyone can remember, and it seemed like the services were a little bit flat strap because the warnings seemed to be coming in late," he said.

Plenty of homes in North Lismore had reported living areas flooded in up to a metre of water. Some homes had also lost power.

The Northern pub and other businesses and houses in North Lismore experienced large volumes of water.
The Northern pub and other businesses and houses in North Lismore experienced large volumes of water. Marc Stapelberg

Mum of three Rebecca Rushbrook said several of her North Lismore friends had water in their homes.

"I've got at least five friends who lost their cars," she said.

SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road.
SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road. Marc Stapelberg

"My next door neighbour's been here 60 years and she's never seen anything like it."

Father of four Craig Andrews was paddling his wife and four children between their stilted home on Ewing St, which was close to flooding.

The 2017 Lismore Flood
The 2017 Lismore Flood Marc Stapelberg

Mr Andrews said the living area was only 40cm from going under and the boat was a precaution so the family could get out in case.

"It's only supposed to peak at 11.5m, so as long as it doesn't go above that mark we'll be right," he said.

"We've got plenty of food, I've got heaps of fresh water... we've just got to have a plan B and this is it."

Some people weren't as prepared with Magellan St resident Jacob Dunne resorting to paddling a surfboard to pick up supplies from Goonellabah.

The 2017 Lismore Flood
The 2017 Lismore Flood Marc Stapelberg

Lismore CBD retailers had their work cut out for them the night before as the evacuation warnings came in.

Narelle Dreyer was one of a team of Keen St retailers who helped each other during the night moving stock to higher ground.

"It's amazing, everyone in Keen St pulled together, the bakery, the gun shop, the barber," she said.

"The Lismore embroidery people stayed behind and helped everyone. It's amazing how people pull together in emergencies."

Tanya Poles helps to evacuate the Little polli & the blackbird store in Lismore after SES issue evacuation order.
Tanya Poles helps to evacuate the Little polli & the blackbird store in Lismore after SES issue evacuation order. Marc Stapelberg

While the flood level on the Wilsons River appeared to peak just after 11am at 11.59m, the water would continue to spill over the levee until it subsided well below 11m.

The extent of the damage will remain unknown for days.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said the flood may have caught the city off guard because it had been a long time between drinks.

He said there was a lot of talk about whether the city was prepared enough.

"I think everyone was caught by surprise, the rate of rainfall was more than anybody could have predicted ," he said.

He said some people in North and South Lismore who had chosen to stay may not be properly prepared for the isolation.

"We're hoping to start the recovery process as quick as possible... this peak will stay in place and limit recovery in some places but we're hoping by Monday we will be up and running and giving people the services they need."

Topics:  cyclone debbie flooding

