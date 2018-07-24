Community speaks on $45 million private development

South Ballina residents Margaret Howes and Nicole O'Connor attended the JRPP's public hearing into a massive private development proposal.

THE Joint Regional Planning Panel has heard submissions from the community on a $45 million private development at Empire Vale, South Ballina.

The Northern JRPP held a public hearing into the proposal at Ballina's Council chambers this afternoon.

The proposal, lodged by Ringtank Pty Ltd for a property owned by the Menegazzo family of the Stanbroke cattle company, includes an equine facility, shooting range and go-kart track.

The panel heard from some members of the community concerned about the development application in its current form, as well as a planner and architect representing the applicant.

Among those who spoke about the plans was Nicole O'Connor of Tassiriki Ranch.

Ms O'Connor said she didn't oppose the proposed equine facility, but was concerned about the safety implications on her family, staff and guests at their horse-riding sessions and retreats.

"Safety is my number one priority,” she said.

Architect Garry McGrath, who was representing the owners, said only shotguns were proposed for the shooting range.

"The range of a shotgun is 60 metres and our exclusion zone is 200 metres,” Mr McGrath said.

A number of other concerns were raised by community members.

The proposal will now be subject to consideration by the JRPP and a further report from Ballina Shire Council.