Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital. From left- Liz Page, Dr Blake Eddington, Don Page, Stephen Eakin, Ben Franklin, Brad Hazzard, Helen Buckley, Donald Maughan, Simon Richardson, Wayne Jones, Nicole Reeve, Harley Graham, and Chris Hanley.
PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital. From left- Liz Page, Dr Blake Eddington, Don Page, Stephen Eakin, Ben Franklin, Brad Hazzard, Helen Buckley, Donald Maughan, Simon Richardson, Wayne Jones, Nicole Reeve, Harley Graham, and Chris Hanley. Christian Morrow
News

Community scores extra time to save old hospital site

Christian Morrow
by
22nd Mar 2018 9:00 AM

THE Byron Bay community now has until June 30 to come up with a submission to keep the old Byron Bay Hospital in community hands following a meeting of state bureaucrats, politicians, council staff, local business owners and councillors held last week at the council chambers.

The meeting follows on from a similar meeting of locals with state health minister Brad Hazzard last month.

Chairman of the Byron Master Plan Committee Chris Hanley, along with Nationals' Ben Franklin, have been heading up the local push and were at last week's meeting.

"The State Government sent along a group of people that were very willing and able to answer all our questions and make suggestions as to how we may be able to make this plan succeed," he said.

Mr Hanley said the Hospital Group still wanted to hear ideas from the community regarding innovative uses for the site, ways of financing the project and what skills people may be able to contribute in making the final submission.

Email your ideas to chrishanley@byronfn.com.

brad hazzard byron shire council chris hanley northern rivers community old byron bay hospital site
Lismore Northern Star
Behind closed doors: A hoarder's nightmare

Behind closed doors: A hoarder's nightmare

Offbeat "EVERY cupboard we opened, we thought, 'oh my god, there's more'... people hold onto rubbish and don't throw anything out".

$3.5M shopping complex one step closer

$3.5M shopping complex one step closer

Business Four amendments for the proposed $3.5million Nimbin Shopping Centre.

Free on bail, Nimbin cannabis crusader vows to fight on

Free on bail, Nimbin cannabis crusader vows to fight on

News Peter "The Rock” Till speaks frankly outside court

The best (and worst) ways to kill a cane toad

The best (and worst) ways to kill a cane toad

Environment "Splash the tears of a trust-fund hipster on its third eye"

Local Partners