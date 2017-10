BYRON Bay's main beach drew crowds yesterday as community members came together in a show of solidarity and compassion and to show support for the YES! campaign for Marriage Equality.

The large community picnic aimed to send a message to all that the Byron Shire is a welcoming, supportive and inclusive place for everyone.

The event was supported by live music and family-friendly entertainment with MC comedian Mandy Nolan, Mae Wilde, DJ Mr Vince, plus special guest performers and speakers.